RCMP Searching for 32 Year Old Kendra MacDonald

Langley – Langley RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Kendra MacDonald who has not been seen since Wednesday, July 12.

Friends reported that they saw Kendra in the area of 201st Street and Fraser Highway. Friends and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Kendra MacDonald is described as

  • Caucasian female
  • 32 years old
  • 5’ 3 (160 cms)
  • 119 lbs (54 kgs)
  • Slender build
  • Long blond hair
  • Green eyes
  • Last seen wearing: bright coloured sweatshirt, possibly lululemon, dark pants, possibly jeans

If you have any information about Kendra MacDonald or where she might be, contact the Langley RCMP at (604) 532-3200.

RCMP Kendra MacDonald

