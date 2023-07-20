Harrison’s Skating Rink – Melts Into A Memory

Harrison (with files from Black Press) – What was once a great idea that cost the Village of Harrison $17,000, is now going to melt away.

At the last Harrison Committee of the Whole, The Mayor and council voted 3-1 to cancel all future projects associated with the skating rink and to advise staff top try and sell off the rink

FYI Councilor and Former Mayor Leo Facio was the only one to vote in favour of saving the rink

Last November, council directed staff to compile a revenue report for the upcoming skating season.

The staff report noted the bad news. The Starlight Skating Rink lost about $17,000 last year, making only about $1,400 in revenue. Setup and takedown accounted for the biggest expenses at $14,000 followed by rink attendant labour, repairs and maintenance, insurance and concessions.

Covid did not help with turnout as it was and the novelty did wear off.

Mayor Ed Wood, who made the motion to cancel future rink-related projects.

Councilor Michie Vidal said though the rink was initially popular, attendance has shown a decline.

Now to see if anyone wants to buy the artificial surface.