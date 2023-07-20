Fraser Health Launching Robotic Surgery Program

Surrey – A $9 million robotic surgery program will ensure patients across the Fraser Health region have increased access to cutting-edge medical technology and treatment options.

“The robotic surgery program, which is a first in Fraser Health, will benefit patients by enabling more precise and minimally invasive surgery, leading to less pain and scarring as well as faster recovery times,” said Dr. Dave Konkin, regional medical director and regional department head for Surgery, Fraser Health.

The program will operate out of Surrey Memorial Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital and will be available to all qualified surgeons to help provide patients with the best possible care for many years to come.

Robotic surgery is becoming more common for many surgical procedures, treating both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The process involves a surgeon at a console operating remote-controlled robotic arms that facilitate the performance of laparoscopic procedures.

The first surgical specialties identified to utilize robotics at Surrey Memorial Hospital are ear, nose and throat (ENT) and thoracic, while Royal Columbian Hospital will start with urology. After starting with these three surgical specialties, Fraser Health will then look to expand its robotic surgery program to include others. The program is expected to be operational by Fall 2025.