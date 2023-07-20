Cooking Fire Gutted Stevenson Road Patio and Threatened Apartment – Chilliwack Fire

Chilliwack – On Wednesday afternoon (July 19 around 4:30PM), Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 45000 block of Stevenson Rd.

Firefighters discovered a small fire on a first-floor patio of a 4-storey apartment building that had been extinguished by the occupants of the apartment.

Crews quickly overhauled the area and utilized a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and did not extend beyond the area of origin.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to “standby your pan”and never leave appliances unattended while cooking. In addition, the Chilliwack Fire Department recommends unplugging electric cooking appliances such as outdoor grills when not in use.