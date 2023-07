Chilliwack – Two new beginner pump tracks are coming to Chilliwack.

One will be in Vedder Park, and one will be in Jinkerson Park.

Construction is estimated to be complete by the end of the year.

Read the staff report for details: https://loom.ly/J2wLZAE

2023 Chilliwack Pump Track – Generic/City Website – July

2023 Chilliwack Pump Track – Jinkerson/City Website – July