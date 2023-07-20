BC AMBER ALERT Activated in Search for 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton – From Surrey And Were In Kelowna and Kamloops

Surrey/Kelowna – UPDATE: JULY 20 – Verity Bolton was seen on security camera footage outside a grocery store in Kamloops on Saturday, July 15. The two missing children could not be seen in the footage. Bolton was dressed in all black, including a hat and sunglasses.

Verity and her children left the Lower Mainland area for a planned vacation in the Okanagan on June 28. It was confirmed that the mother was planning to go on a camping trip with her children, but the booking was cancelled. She was meant to return from the trip with the children on July 17.

JULY 18 ORIGINAL STORY – On July 18, RCMP received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna area.

As a result of the investigation, the Surrey RCMP has issued a BC AMBER Alert in its efforts to locate 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton of Surrey reported missing on July 18 from Surrey.

They would have passed through the Fraser Valley en route to Kelowna.

RCMP say the kids and mom were last seen at Kraftys Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna. The mother was also spotted in Kamloops without the children.

The children were not seen in the #Kamloops store@KamloopsRCMP also looking for a white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500



BC license SJ2708



Here are the latest images of Verity Bolton and truck she's believed to be travelling in. pic.twitter.com/56MsB28u5f — Marcella Bernardo (@MBernardoNews) July 20, 2023

Aurora Bolton is described as:

Age: 8 years old

Hair: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Amber Alert July 19 2023 Aurora Bolton

Joshuah Bolton is described as:

Age: 10 years old

Hair: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Amber Alert July 19 2023 Joshuah Bolton

Police are also looking for Verity Bolton:

Age: 45

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Amber Alert July 19 2023 Verity Boulton

Police are also searching for the following vehicle believed to be associated to the suspect and described as:

Blue 2012 Dodge D250, BC License Plate SJ2708