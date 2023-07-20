ARTIST PROFILE – Duane Watson Band – Catch Them In Concert (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN along with sister channels chillTV and abbyTV want to promote your art and music. Feel free to reach out with video, jpegs and a bio to radiodon11@gmail.com.

Duane Watson Band:

Upcoming Concert Dates – July 21 Friday,Merritt Canadian Legion

July 22 Saturday night Hoggin Veterans Ranch

July 28 John Holly private party,

July 30 Chillawack Rib Festival,

August 4 Princeton Pub,Saturday night Rock Creek boogie biker bash

August 11 Shipyards North Vancouver

August 18 private party on Vancouver Island

September 16 Chilliwack – Whiskey Richards

Calgary born, Duane Watson was six years old when he watched the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show. Then, he knew this is what he was born to do. Duane started to learn guitar around the age of 7, By 11 years old Duane was playing coffee houses and talent contests. In 1977 Duane hit the road with a three-piece band traveling western Canada. In 1989 Duane won first place on a radio contest that advanced him to the Budweiser singer songwriter contest in Calgary. Duane placed fifth out of 250 contestants. Beginning in 2000 Duane left the road to concentrate on his health.

In 2018 Duane recorded two songs, ”Billy Miner” and ”Son of a War Vet” at the Warehouse studio in Vancouver. Both songs were well reviewed and charted on indie radio. Early 2021 Duane and Willy B. cowrote ”I Remember You” which started the recording process for The Duane Watson Band’s album titled Dead Man’s Whiskey. The album is complete and includes the tracks; I remember you, The difference between me and you, John Watson, Law Man’s Gun, I miss drinking, 60 going on 17, Without You, Yellowhead Highway, History Pages and the title track Dead Man’s Whiskey.

The Duane Watson Band (DWB) was established in 2019 in Maple Ridge BC and their style of music is Canadiana. Duane’s lyrics align with his love and knowledge of Canadian folklore and about true-life experiences from Baffin Island to the Prairies, the gold fields of Yukon to the hustle of the East Side. The DWB members are Duane Watson – Acoustic Guitar/Vocals, Willy B Sober – Lead Guitar/Vocals, Russell Engelland – Drums, Ron Johnson – Bass/Vocals.