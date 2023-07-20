8:30PM Update Thursday Night – Fire on Chilliwack Lake Road – Crews Have It Contained

Chilliwack Lake Road – 8:25PM UPDATE – chillTV’s Mark Hendley reports that crews are now mopping up . The cause still has not been released .

CHWK Lake Rd Fire July 2023 /Mark Hendley chillTV

From the City: Currently, it appears the fire is no longer growing in size. Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service ground crews continue to contain this fire from the ground. Crews will remain on scene for the next several hours to monitor the fire and ensure hotspots are out.

ORIGINAL STORY – Smoke could be seen from Promontory and Cultus Lake on Thursday afternoon, just after 5 PM.

Reports of a homeless camp fire as units have been called in to work a burning structure or possible a large wood pile (conflicting reports)

BC Wildfire service has been asked to assist.

RCMP have been called to do traffic control.

7:20 PM from the City of Chilliwack : The Chilliwack Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service are responding to a report of a wildfire at the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake Road. Crews are working to access the fire. Due to the smoke, residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. No evacuations are being considered at this time.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

2023 Chilliwack Road Fire Facebook/July 20/2023

2023 Fire Chilliwack Lake Road July 20/Facebook/Carla Neels