TWU Women’s Hockey Team Interim Head Coach for 2023 – Peter Hay

Langley – Trinity Western University’s women’s hockey program will look to Peter Hay to provide new leadership in 2023-24, as Hay takes over as the interim head coach, effective immediately.



Hay comes to TWU having spent the last 10 years as the MEI Schools Hockey Director and Coach of the Hockey Canada Skills Academy, leading both girls and boys – a role he will continue in while with TWU. Along the way, Hay was the head coach of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA team from 2017 to 2022. Over the last four years, he has been the Manger of on-ice development for the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association and the Manager of Advancement at MEI Schools.



Hay also coached with the Abbotsford Female Hockey Association in 2016-17, leading the Bantam A1 team to a silver medal at the provincial championship.



Prior to his time at MEI, he was an assistant coach with the WHL-playing Chilliwack Bruins in 2006-07 and 2009-10.



“Peter is an incredibly passionate coach and you won’t find a more ‘all in’ kind of guy in the hockey business,” said Jeff Gamache, TWU Director of Athletics. “Peter loves Jesus and he prioritizes his family, while also showing a commitment to constant improvement as a coach, evidenced in how he has lead the MEI Hockey Academy and the various teams he’s coached. Peter’s reputation as a coach who cares about the whole athlete is exactly what we are looking for at TWU.”



Sarah Potomak , who will continue in her role as an assistant coach, added: “I look forward to working with Peter in the next chapter of Spartans women’s hockey. Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, both in coaching and playing. I have had the privilege of both working with and being coached by Peter. He is a passionate coach who is exceptional at developing athletes. I am confident in his ability to continue the development of this program.”



As a player, Hay played minor hockey with the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association before embarking on a junior career that saw him play with the Abbotsford Pilots (Jr. B), Nelson Leafs (Jr. A) and Weyburn Red Wings (Jr. A) before attending UMass Lowell (NCAA Div. I) from 2000-2003.



After graduating with an arts degree from UMass, Hay spent the 2003-04 season playing professionally with the Reading Royals (ECHL) as well as a pair of AHL stints with the Worcester IceCats and Hartford Wolf Pack. Hay finished his playing career by suiting up for UBC in 2005-06 when he tallied 11 goals and 14 assists in 27 games in Canada West. While with the Thunderbirds, he earned his Education Degree and a Teaching Certificate.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to coach at the U SPORTS level and to share my passion and love for hockey with these high-level athletes,” Hay said. “I have high expectations for this talented and hardworking group and I’m excited to bring my championship process and coaching to help build a winning program. I believe you win in the locker room before even stepping on to the ice. I’m excited to see each player reach her potential and compete for something special while having a ton of fun. I’m excited to get started for the new season, but I am also very appreciative of all the work that the previous staff has already done to have the building blocks in place to find future success.



“I expect big things for this high-character Spartan hockey family. It’s a privilege to now call TWU home and coach alongside an amazing staff and group of players.”



Hay joins a Spartans team that posted an 11-13-4 regular season record in 2022-23, which was TWU’s second season playing in Canada West and U SPORTS.



Hay replaces the previous Jean Laforest , who was the Spartans head coach since 2019.

WHKY | Our @TrinityWestern women’s hockey program will look to Peter Hay to provide new leadership in 2023-24, as Hay takes over as the interim head coach, effective immediately.



Welcome to TWU, Peter!



🔗https://t.co/elrhlPDeCM#TWUHockey pic.twitter.com/dSfTEA3o2d — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) July 18, 2023