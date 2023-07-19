Saturday Axe Attack at Chilliwack 7-11 on Williams and Yale – RCMP Need Witnesses

Chilliwack – Social media blew up around 3AM Saturday morning (July 15 ) after reports of an axe attack in the parking lot of the 7-11 on Yale and Williams in Chilliwack.

RCMP confirm two women were in a fight and this was a targeted attack.

The female victim was “axed in the back of the head” by another woman, and store staff called 9-1-1 after the victim came into the store , bleeding from the head.

The attacker fled the scene.

Incorrect social media posts called this a homicide, but it is not, although the victim went to hospital with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries.” She has been released.

The area is in what is called a sketchy part of the city just off downtown and locals say crime in the area is commonplace.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file #2023-28330 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.