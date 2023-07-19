OPINION – Petition to Protect Chilliwack River Valley By Supporting Parking Signage

Chilliwack (with files from change.org) – Renee Marlatt, like many people in the Chilliwack River Valley and Chilliwack in general, are concerned about encampments along the Chiliwack River and the pollution that is dumped into the water.

She has a scheduled meeting with Tom Blackbird from the Natural Resources office and hopes to meet with both MLA’s from Chilliwack.

In her petition on change.org (the link is here):

The Chilliwack River Valley is used by thousands of campers, off road vehicles, hikers, bikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The province and local Fraser Valley Regional District (Electoral area E) continue to do nothing to protect the environment from the people above or the many people who have created illegal camps. The many people living in tents and old rvs continue to dump human waste and garbage , adversely affecting our environment in negative ways.

Please sign and support our petition to change bylaws to allow for signage up Chilliwack Lake Road for designated parking and no parking areas. This is a start. We further suggest the province and FVRD provide 2 spots for garbage collection during the peak season of July and August annually.

Our province rapes the land, financially benefits and then does nothing to protect the land from risk of fires or environmental impacts from the people using it.

It is TIME to hold the province and FVRD responsible!

If we continue to do nothing, the homeless camps will continue to grow further putting our great valley at risk.

CRV Petition July 2023 change.org