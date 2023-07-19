UPDATE – Charges Laid – IHIT Called to Abbotsford Home on Maderia Place

Abbotsford – On Tuesday Morning (July 18, 2023, at 7:29 AM) Abbotsford Police went to a residence in the 31000 block of Maderia Place in response to a suspicious circumstance that had been reported to police.

IHIT identify the man as 60 year old Imtiaz Hussain.

IHIT/Imtiaz Hussain/July 2023

Upon attendance at the residence, officers located a deceased person. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Early indications suggest this incident is an isolated event, and the public is not at risk.

An arrest has been made and a 46 year old man is in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File: 2023-33459