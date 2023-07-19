FV Health Care Foundation Team With Westjet For Fundraising Raffle

Fraser Valley – Hold onto your hats and fasten your seatbelts because the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) has launched the most exhilarating raffle of the year, giving you the chance to embark on an extraordinary travel odyssey worth $5,000.00 with none other than WestJet!

Get set to win the ultimate travel experience as the grand prize winner will soar with a $5,000.00 WestJet Travel Voucher, allowing them to explore any destination their heart desires. Imagine basking in the sun on a tropical beach, savoring the romance of a European getaway, or perhaps venturing into a thrilling expedition to an exotic locale – the choice is yours!

But that’s not all! They have got some fantastic surprises in store for our other winners too. The 2nd prize winner will walk away with an impressive $750.00 cash to splurge on anything they please, while the 3rd prize winner will be delighted with $500.00 cash, ready to bring their dreams to life.

Here’s your golden opportunity to seize the adventure that awaits you! Head to www.fvhcf.rafflenexus.com to grab your raffle tickets before Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 6:00pm. Don’t let this chance slip through your fingers – claim your spot in the raffle and make your travel dreams come true!

When you participate in the FVHCF Golfing “Fore” Your Hospital raffle, you are not only indulging your travel fantasies but also supporting the invaluable work of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. They passionately raise funds for vital equipment and programs endorsed by Fraser Health, benefiting the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs. Your generosity will make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, creating a legacy of care and compassion.

Are you ready to take flight and embark on a journey of a lifetime? Don’t miss the September 7th deadline, and who knows, you could be the lucky winner jetting off on a dream vacation with WestJet! Let your heart guide you, and together, let’s make healthcare dreams come true.