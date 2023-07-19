Cole Savage to Return to Chiefs for 2023/24 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the re-signing of goaltender Cole Savage for the 2023/24 BCHL season.

Savage was in his second season with the Chiefs when he was traded to the AJHL last October. In his rookie year, the Abbotsford-raised goalie played 20 games, earning eight wins and a .886 save percentage.

Known for his work ethic, constant smile, and dedication to the community, Savage quickly became a favourite amongst fans and staff.

“Cole represents everything a Chilliwack Chief should be. Everyone in our community feels the same about him. He is such an outstanding human being who cares a lot. It was such a gutwrenching day when we moved him last season to give him more of an opportunity to showcase himself,” said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brain Maloney.

Savage is the team’s third goaltender with second-year Chief Austin McNicholas and incoming rookie Vladimir Nikitin.

“With the AP limitations we are facing, we knew it was important to have another goaltender we could rely on. All three of these guys could be starters in this league, which will give us a lot of confidence on any given night,” Maloney continued.

Maloney says that after speaking to Savage, the nearly 20-year-old netminder understands the role that he will be in this season.

“I think he is looking forward to being somebody that others can lean on. His playing time will limited but his presence in our locker room will be extremely impactful. He will be a mentor for our guys,” said Maloney.

Savage said he couldn’t be more excited to be back in Chilliwack.

“I absolutely love this team and community. It’s first-class all around. I’m looking forward to being a role model for the younger guys coming in and being able to play in front of the best fans in the league again,” Savage said.