BREAKING – First Transit Accepts Mediators Recommendations – Transit Strike End In Sight

Abbotsford – In a media statement, CUPE 561 is pleased by Wednesday’s announcement that First Transit will accept the recommendations of Special Mediator Vince Ready to settle the Fraser Valley transit strike, now in its 122nd day.

“As one of Canada’s most respected mediators, Vince Ready conducted a thorough and comprehensive review of the issues around this dispute. We want to thank him for the work he has done in bringing the parties together,” said CUPE 561 President Randy Kootte.

Kootte said the union and the company will now sign a Memorandum of Settlement (MOS), after which CUPE 561 will meet with the membership to seek ratification. Picket lines will remain up until the MOS has been ratified.