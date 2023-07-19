BC AMBER ALERT Activated in Search for 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton – From Surrey And Were In Kelowna

Surrey/Kelowna – On July 18, RCMP received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna area.
As a result of the investigation, the Surrey RCMP has issued a BC AMBER Alert in its efforts to locate 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton of Surrey reported missing on July 18 from Surrey.
They would have passed through the Fraser Valley en route to Kelowna.
Aurora Bolton is described as:
Age: 8 years old
Hair: Brown
Race: Caucasian
Joshuah Bolton is described as:
Age: 10 years old
Hair: Brown
Race: Caucasian
Police are also looking for Verity Bolton:
Age: 45
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Caucasian
Police are also searching for the following vehicle believed to be associated to the suspect and described as:
Blue 2012 Dodge D250, BC License Plate SJ2708