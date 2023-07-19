BC AMBER ALERT Activated in Search for 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton – From Surrey And Were In Kelowna

Surrey/Kelowna – On July 18, RCMP received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna area.

As a result of the investigation, the Surrey RCMP has issued a BC AMBER Alert in its efforts to locate 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton of Surrey reported missing on July 18 from Surrey.

They would have passed through the Fraser Valley en route to Kelowna.

Aurora Bolton is described as:

Age: 8 years old

Hair: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Amber Alert July 19 2023 Aurora Bolton

Joshuah Bolton is described as:

Age: 10 years old

Hair: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Amber Alert July 19 2023 Joshuah Bolton

Police are also looking for Verity Bolton:

Age: 45

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Caucasian

Amber Alert July 19 2023 Verity Boulton

Police are also searching for the following vehicle believed to be associated to the suspect and described as:

Blue 2012 Dodge D250, BC License Plate SJ2708