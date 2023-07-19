Arson Behind Cause of Car Fires in Rosedale

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP are currently investigating arson which occurred in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 3am on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, Agassiz RCMP, together with the Agassiz and Popkum Fire Departments responded to a 911 call reporting that three vehicles were on fire at a residence in the 10200 block of Royalwood Boulevard in Rosedale.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that these fires were deliberately set and that this was a targeted incident,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. It is extremely fortunate that fire crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicles and it did not spread to the nearby residence.

Anyone with any information or surveillance footage capturing suspicious activity from Royalwood Boulevard or the nearby area between the hours of midnight and 3:30 am on Tuesday, July 18th is asked to call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 and reference UFVRD File #2023-28798.