1,200 BC Deaths Attributed to Toxic Drugs in the First Six Months of 2023

Victoria – Data released by the BC Coroners Service continues to reflect the significant risks associated with the illicit drug market, with more than 1,200 deaths attributed to toxic drugs in the first six months of this year.

As has been the case for more than a decade, illicit fentanyl continues to be the primary driver in unregulated drug deaths. Fentanyl and/or a fentanyl analogue was present in more than 90% of expedited toxicological testing in June, while nearly three-quarters of tests indicated the presence of a stimulant. Almost all unregulated drug deaths are the result of mixed drug toxicity.

Consistent with historical trends, more than 80% of reported deaths in 2023 have occurred indoors, with nearly half taking place in a private residence. Smoking continues to be the predominant mode of consumption in suspected unregulated drug deaths, with nearly seven out of every 10 investigations indicating that the decedent smoked their substances.

Additional key preliminary findings are below. Data is subject to change as additional toxicology results are received:

The number of unregulated drug deaths in June equates to about 6.1 deaths per day.

In 2023, 70% of those dying were aged 30 to 59, and 77% were male.

The townships experiencing the highest number of unregulated drug deaths in 2023 are Vancouver, Surrey, and Greater Victoria.

By health authority, the highest number of unregulated drug deaths are in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health authorities (363 and 338 deaths, respectively), making up 57% of all such deaths during 2023.