Possible/Potential End in Sight for Transit Strike?

Fraser Valley (with files from Global) – Don’t hold your breath but ……

Global reported on Monday afternoon that there may be movement towards ending one of British Columbia’s longest-ever transit strikes.

The union representing BC Transit workers in the Fraser Valley (CUPE 561) says its bargaining committee is recommending members accept a mediator-proposed settlement to the bitter, four-month-old labour dispute.

The dispute with First Transit started in late May.

More than 200 members of CUPE Local 561 walked off the job on March 20, putting the brakes on bus service in Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack and Hope. Essential HandyDART service has not been affected.

The workers, who are employed by First Transit, a U.S.-based contractor operating buses for BC Transit, say they’ve been working with no pension and making 32 per cent less than drivers and mechanics elsewhere in Metro Vancouver. The workers have been without a contract since April 2020.

Veteran mediator Vince Ready was appointed in early June to try and break the deadlock.

In a member bulletin obtained by Global News dated July 17, CUPE 561 said it had notified the employer it intends to recommend acceptance of the mediator’s latest settlement proposal. The employer has until Thursday to accept or reject the proposal, according to the bulletin.

Should the employer accept, the two sides would sign a memorandum of settlement, and then union members would vote on ratifying the deal.

Transit workers have a website called weneedalift.ca and can be found here.