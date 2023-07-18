Skip to content

POLL – Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is Most Searched for Canadian Women’s World Cup Player in North America

Chilliwack/London – With over a million tickets sold, the Women’s World Cup could be the most attended standalone female sporting event in history, according to FIFA.

Ahead of the tournament, starting next week, new statistics by Casino.ca reveals which 2023 Women World Cup players are the most searched for in North America.  

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema !

To determine this, Anna Osborne with iTechmedia told FVN : Casino.ca used Google trends to see who were the most talked about athletes  i.e. which players people were searching for, then used SEO tool, Ahrefs, to identify the search volume. Exactly how many searches each player had in North America.

Osborne’s Linked In page is here – https://www.linkedin.com/in/annaosborne94/

Three Canadian players being in the Top 5 most searched for.

You can find the data in this Google Sheet.  

Top 5 most searched for CA players:

  1. Jordyn Huitema of Chilliwack
  2. Quinn (formerly Rebecca Quinn)
  3. Christine Sinclair of Burnaby
  4. Jessie Fleming
  5. Ashley Lawrence and Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford (joint 5th)

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

