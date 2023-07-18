Permanent Increase in BC Family Benefits

Victoria – More than 285,000 families throughout B.C. will see bigger payments in their bank accounts starting this month, thanks to the permanently increased BC Family Benefit.

“Global inflation and higher interest rates continue to be hard on many families right now,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “The BC Family Benefit is one way we’re helping families provide the food, clothes and opportunities their kids need to have the best start possible.”

The BC Family Benefit is a regular monthly payment from the provincial government. Eligibility is based on income and number of children. The benefit reaches families with yearly earnings below $106,908 with one child and $143,783 with three children.

As of July 2023, the benefit increased by an additional $250 per year for a two-parent family of four and as much as $750 for a single-parent family with two children. Approximately 95% of single-parent families in B.C. get the benefit, with payments averaging $2,254 over the year.