Kent Council Highlights from July 17, 2023 – Agassiz Rosedale Bridge, Wildfires and River Forecast Centre

Kent – Council Highlights from the July 17/2023 Meeting:

Mayor Sylvia Pranger recently attended a planning meeting with MLA Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, to discuss major transportation issues including Highway 1, the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge and highway/road closures due to emergencies and natural disasters. Public transit was also discussed, including the need to find a resolution to the transit strike and future plans for a transit route between Agassiz and Mission.

On July 13th, the Mayor attended a virtual meeting with Provincial officials from the BC Wildfire Service and River Forecast Centre. This meeting was to update municipalities on the serious fire situation in our Province, with Minister Bowinn Ma asking municipalities to be prepared, consider water usage, and support one in another is times of difficulty. On a related note, Mayor Pranger said that the Fraser River flow at Hope is now at its lowest level on record for July. On July 11, 2022, it was recorded at 9097 cubic meters per second and this year it’s at 2641 cubic meters. You can visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/drought-flooding-dikes-dams/river-forecast-centre/current-streamflow-conditions-and-flood-forecast-modeling to see the latest data on streamflow conditions and river flow forecasts.

Congratulations to everyone who competed in the Kristy Hatt Memorial Swim Meet this past weekend at the Ferny Coombe Pool! There was a record number of swimmers (470) with many of them camping at Centennial Park or at local campsites. Mayor Pranger noted that many participants opted to shop local and support local business while enjoying the event and our local amenities. She also mentioned that this swim meet was a great start to National Drowning Prevention Week (July 16 to 22, 2023) and hoped that more kids would be encouraged to take lessons.

https://www.lifesaving.bc.ca/national-drowning-prevention-week

If you believe that year-round water safety education is important, please consider donating to the construction of our indoor pool: www.kentbc.ca/fill_the_pool and receive a tax receipt (for donations over $25) for your support and contribution from the District of Kent.

Councillor Schwichtenberg reminded everyone that Project A.I.M. is having their third annual Family Fair & Market on July 22nd, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Miellie Meadows Organics (2614 Else Road, Agassiz). Their goal is to raise $20,000 to “continue to provide much needed menstrual & incontinence products to folks in need in our community and surrounding areas”. There will be a vendor market, silent auction, live music, pony rides, food truck, lemonade stand and more! Mayor and Council ask that you please consider supporting this worthwhile cause by attending this fun and local event.

Check out their Facebook page for all the details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1478710206198483

Fall Fair Update

Council approved a request from the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association to hold its parade on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Please note that this year’s Fall Fair will be held a week later than usual, taking place on September 22nd and 23rd. The midway will be open on Friday, September 22nd from 4:00 to 11:00 PM and on Saturday, September 23rd from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

http://www.agassizfallfair.com/