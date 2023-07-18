IHIT called to Abbotsford Home on Madiera Place- One Arrest Made

Abbotsford – On Tuesday Morning (July 18, 2023, at 7:29 AM) Abbotsford Police went to a residence in the 31000 block of Madiera Place in response to a suspicious circumstance that had been reported to police.

Upon attendance at the residence, officers located a deceased person. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Early indications suggest this incident is an isolated event, and the public is not at risk.

An arrest has been made in connection to the event, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was informed of the occurrence.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD File: 2023-33459