Chilliwack City Council Meeting for July 18 – Victoria Parking Lot, Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Council is expected to shell out the money for the Victoria Avenue parkling lot, which is next to the Chilliwack Alano Club.

From the Agenda: That Council award the Tender for the “Victoria Parking Lot” to Strohmaier Excavating (2019) Ltd., in the amount of $977,797.40 (plus applicable taxes); and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

And water restrictions continue and extended:

Engineering – Water Conservation Plan Update Report

Recommendation – That the Stage 2 water restrictions in the City’s Water Conservation Plan be extended to October 15, and that water conservation triggers based on the Provincial monitoring data for Groundwater Observation Well OW406 be approved, as contained within the Staff Report dated July 7, 2023.