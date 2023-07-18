Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest Issues Record Setting Disbursements to the District of Hope, the Yale First Nation and the Fraser Valley Regional District

Hope – The Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest (CLCCF), a community forest organization based in Hope, has issued a record setting $175,000 disbursements to each of its three partners – the District of Hope, the Yale First Nation and the Fraser Valley Regional District.



“We had a very strong year of timber harvesting and log sales, with prices peaking at near record levels,” says CLCCF Board Chair John Mason. “Our community forest achieved strong financial success over the past season, resulting in the large disbursements for the partners. These monies will go to fund a wide variety of initiatives, with the partners each determining the end use of each disbursement. Additionally, the strong financial performance meant we were able to support a number of community organizations including Hope Mountain Bike Trail development lead by the Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association and staging area upgrades for the Nicklemine dirt biking staging area lead by the Fraser Valley Dirt Rider Association as well as successfully planting 157,000 seedlings over this planting season.”



“The District of Hope is proud and thankful for the work the CLCCF is doing to provide for all three partner communities. Over the past few years, all our communities have benefitted so much by being able to use these funds for a variety of purposes that improve the quality of life for our residents. It is also worth stating that we thank the volunteer Board Members in particular, who undertake a significant amount of work to make all of this happen.” – Mayor Victor Smith, District of Hope.



“Thank you to our staff and team for their hard work throughout the last few years of planning and harvesting. The financial benefits are shared amongst the three partners, but I must remind everyone, my community and surrounding is also sharing the burden of harvesting. I am glad that all involved can make decisions for sustainability and conservation of our most precious resources, without it, we are not.” – Chief Ken Hansen, Yale First Nation.



“Through hard work and diligence of the Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest, this large disbursement will allow for reinvestment into the communities of Electoral Area B,” said Jason Lum, Chair of the FVRD Board.



About the CLCCF:



Started in 2011 and located around Hope, British Columbia, the Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest is a three-way partnership between the District of Hope, the Yale First Nation and the Fraser Valley Regional District. The operation is based on a 25-year replaceable Community Forest Agreement, whereby the CLCCF manages timber and non-timber values in the land base. This includes consideration for values such as logging, revenue, employment, First Nations, forest recreation, visual resources, fish and wildlife and water quality as well as archaeological, historical and spiritual values.

