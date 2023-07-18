2023 FVRD Appreciation Awards to Vedder River Clean Up Society and Chilliwack River Valley Residents Association

Chilliwack River Valley/FVRD – On July 12, Patti MacAhonic, Area E Director for Fraser Valley Regional District presented appreciation and recognition awards to the Chilliwack/Vedder River Clean Up Society and Chilliwack River Valley Residents Association, plus five long time volunteers work who really make a difference thanks to their years of devotion, ambition and drive.

The Clean Up Society has been contributing to the Chilliwack community since 2002, promoting the safe and responsible use of the Chilliwack/Vedder River for recreational purposes while keeping its area clean. Its initiatives and cleanup events help Chilliwack citizens get involved in the community and raise awareness on littering and the mass amounts of garbage we throw away that negatively affect the nature and beauty around us. The Residents Association assists in the efforts of keeping the community clean and safe while promoting initiatives to get Chilliwack River Valley citizens involved and updated with current issues ongoing in the community.

Director MacAhonic spoke with some of the dedicated and longtime volunteers of the two organizations, awarding them with mementos of appreciation for their hard work and efforts. Group awards were given to the Clean Up Society and the Residents Association, plus individual recognition was given to Leanne Herrick, Dave Ardill, Ross Aikenhead, David Barnes and Nikki Rekman, for their commitment as they continue to go above and beyond to for their efforts that enable everyone to use and enjoy the CRV now and for future generations.

It is often challenging to appreciate and recognize what is right in front of us given the hustle and bustle and demands of daily life. However, the simplicity of cleaning up our natural surroundings creates a huge impact on the world. These organizations and dedicated volunteers recognize that and uphold these values to implement initiatives and projects that make a significant difference.