UPDATE – July 13 Stabbing in Mission, Now A Homicide – One Person in Custody – Victim ID’d as Jesse Kennedy

Mission – JULY 17 UPDATE – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have now identified the victim in a July 13 Mission homicide in hopes of advancing its investigation.

Background: On July 13, 2023, at 5:52 p.m., the Mission RCMP were called to the area of the 32500-block of Lougheed Highway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 42-year old man, suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where sadly, he succumbed to his injuries. Witnesses identified a 37-year old suspect who was taken into custody. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

At this time, no charges have been laid, though the suspect who was arrested on July 13, 2023, remains in custody.

Investigators are now identifying the victim as 42-year old Jesse Kennedy from Mission in hopes of advancing their investigation.

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy, so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “Anyone who had seen or spoken with Mr. Kennedy in the days leading up to his death are asked to speak with IHIT.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the incident, who has yet to speak with police, to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

JULY 14 UPDATE – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has deployed to Mission after a stabbing victim succumbed to his injuries.

“Investigators will continue to be in the area throughout the day,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “This is an isolated incident and thanks to the quick response of the Mission RCMP members, there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

July 13 ORIGINAL STORY – Around 6PM Thursday evening, Mission RCMP were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector in Mission.

The male victim was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

Mission RCMP located the suspect a short distance away and took him into custody without incident. There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety.

Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has been called out, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with police should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.