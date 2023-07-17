Team Japan Wins 2023 Canada Cup at Softball City in Surrey (VIDEO)

Surrey– Following 425 games over the past ten days, the 2023 Canada Cup closed one of the strongest tournaments in its history with Team Japan defeating Team TC Colorado to win the gold medal in the International Division of play.



The tournament, which returned July 7th-16th at Softball City in Surrey, saw high level play across all divisions.



“We are incredibly proud to have hosted a tournament which saw such a strong level of play – from the Women’s International Division to our Futures and Showcase Divisions, we saw extraordinary athleticism on the field of play and true sportsmanship between nations,” says Greg Timm, tournament Chair. “We have experienced support this year like never before. Our gate attendance has surpassed all previous records, and the community support for Team Ukraine, our Pride Day celebrations and for all the teams has been incredible!”



The International Division featured some of the world’s best, including Team Canada, Team Japan, Team Mexico, Team Australia A, Team TC Colorado, Team Israel, Team Greece, and Team Italy.

Team Canada’s gold medal aspirations were cut short in a playoff loss to Italy, however several of their stars were recognized for their stellar performance throughout the tournament. Delta’s Kelsey Harshman was named Canada Cup’s outstanding second baseman, while Mississauga’s Janet Leung was named the tournament’s best shortstop.



The tournament, now in its 30th year showcased some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,100 elite athletes at the national and club level. The event includes five divisions: Women’s International, Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (16U) and Showcase Gold (16U).



For more full tournament results or more information, please visit: www.CanadaCup.com

About The Canada Cup International Softball Championship:



The Canada Cup International Softball Championship is operated by the Canadian Amateur Sport Society, a registered not-for-profit society dedicated to advocating and encouraging the development of the sport of softball by staging a first class, family oriented elite international fastpitch event. The event is devoted to providing young, high caliber, female athletes the opportunity to expand their potential and ability by fielding elite level fastpitch teams, provide a source of inspiration and mentorship to the youth of the sport, and provide an entertaining, fun-filled sporting experience for the Canada Cup spectator.