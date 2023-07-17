Fire Danger Rating for Fraser Valley Now At Extreme

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley fire danger rating issued by the province, is now at Extreme. Conditions are ripe for wildfire activity. A number of grass fires over the weekend along Highway 1 near Hope, had crews there working overtime.

Our Fire Danger Rating has now increased from high to extreme.



⚠ Please take extra precaution to lower your risk of starting a fire and continue to keep our community safe.



— City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) July 17, 2023

What the danger class ratings mean

Low: Fires may start easily and spread quickly but there will be minimal involvement of deeper fuel layers or larger fuels.

Moderate: Forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of surface fires starting. Carry out any forest activities with caution.

High: Forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. New fires may start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge fire suppression efforts. Extreme caution must be used in any forest activities. Open burning and industrial activities may be restricted.

Extreme: Extremely dry forest fuels and the fire risk is very serious. New fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts. General forest activities may be restricted, including open burning, industrial activities and campfires.