AbbyPD Seizure of Drugs and Firearms From Rural Property on Walters Street

Abbotsford – On July 13, 2023, AbbyPD’s assistance was requested by the BC Conservation Officer Service to execute a search warrant on a property located in the 7400 block of Walters Street in Abbotsford. During the execution of the search warrant, Conservation officers advised AbbyPD members of the discovery of a large-scale marijuana grow operation on the property.

As a result, officers of AbbyPD’s Drug Enforcement Unit began an initial investigation to determine the legal status of the grow operation, which was determined to be overproducing outside of its legal confines.

AbbyPD’s Drug Enforcement Unit applied for and was granted a search warrant for the property under the Cannabis Act.

Subsequent to the Cannabis Act search warrant being executed on the property, members located and seized approximately four thousand marijuana plants, about two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine, six firearms, including two handguns and three sawed-off shotguns, a rifle and extended loaded magazines.

During the investigation, twelve more lawfully possessed firearms were also seized for public safety and safekeeping.

There is no risk to public safety at this time and AbbyPD’s Drug Enforcement Unit has conduct of the file and is continuing the investigation.

AbbyPD File: 2023-32453

