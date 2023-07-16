TWU Men’s Basketball Host Boise State (July 31) and UC Santa Barbara (August 8), at the Langley Events Centre

Langley – Trinity Western’s men’s basketball team will host two teams coming off NCAA March Madness appearances, as both Boise State (July 31) and UC Santa Barbara (Aug. 8) will take on the Spartans at the Langley Events Centre.



July 31 vs. Boise State | 7:30pm

Aug. 8 vs. UC Santa Barbara | 7pm



Both games will be streamed live on www.CanadaWest.TV. Tickets available at the door.



Boise State is coming off a 24-10 season in 2022-23, ending with a 75-67 loss to No. 7-seeded Northwestern In the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos have won 51 games across the last two seasons, the program’s most victories in a two-year stretch, culminating with back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.



In 2022-23, UC Santa Barbara won the Big West Championship, while putting together a program-record 27-win season and making their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance. UCSB, who finished with a 27-8 overall record, lost to No. 3-seeded Baylor 76-54 in the First Round of March Madness.



TWU was 15-10 in 2022-23 with a 12-8 record in the Canada West regular season. The Spartans lost to Calgary in the first round of the Canada West postseason, falling 78-72. The pair of preseason tilts sees TWU take on NCAA Div. I competition for the first time since 2016 when the Spartans hosted UNC Charlotte.

Bring on the Madness!



We’re hosting Boise State (July 31 at 7:30pm) and UC Santa Barbara (Aug. 8 at 7pm), at the Langley Events Centre!



Both teams played in the NCAA Tournament last year!



🎟️ | Available at the door

📺 | https://t.co/kYCgdfbyec

🔗 | https://t.co/urZYrZwSmI pic.twitter.com/I1ZFq1K72z — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) July 15, 2023