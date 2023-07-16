Mission RCMP Searching for Stephanie Lang

Mission – Mission RCMP need your help in finding Stephanie Lang.

Stephanie was reported missing on July 14, and her family is concerned for her well-being. She was last seen on June 24, at which time she was in Mission. Stephanie often travels around and may be in Mission or elsewhere in the Lower Mainland or BC.

According to family and friends on social media, this search for Stephanie has been on going since April 2023.

She is described as:

• Caucasian female

• 34 years

• 5 ft 6 in (152 cm)

• slender build

• blonde or brown hair, which may be dyed

• green eyes

If you have information that could help locate Stephanie, please contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.