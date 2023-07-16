Harrison Fire Department 4th Annual Golf Tournament – Saturday August 12

Harrison Hot Springs – Join Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department for their 4th Annual Golf Tournament.

All proceeds raised will be put towards purchasing new wildfire equipment for Harrison Fire.

Saturday, August 12 at Harrison Resort Golf Course.

Shotgun start at 10AM with 18 Holes and Texas Scramble.

Only 40 Spots available for $100 per golfer.

There will be prizes and enjoy dinner afterwards and a silent auction with plenty of great items.

Register online here: http://bit.ly/3rpyqCK

For more info, to donate or if you wish to register directly, contact: 604-796-9966 or infoHHSFD@harrisonhotsprings.ca