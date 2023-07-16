Skip to content

Harrison Fire Department 4th Annual Golf Tournament – Saturday August 12

Home
Community
Sports
Harrison Fire Department 4th Annual Golf Tournament – Saturday August 12

Harrison Hot Springs – Join Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department for their 4th Annual Golf Tournament.

All proceeds raised will be put towards purchasing new wildfire equipment for Harrison Fire.

Saturday, August 12 at Harrison Resort Golf Course.

Shotgun start at 10AM with 18 Holes and Texas Scramble.

Only 40 Spots available for $100 per golfer.

There will be prizes and enjoy dinner afterwards and a silent auction with plenty of great items.

Register online here: http://bit.ly/3rpyqCK

For more info, to donate or if you wish to register directly, contact: 604-796-9966 or infoHHSFD@harrisonhotsprings.ca

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts