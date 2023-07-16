Skip to content

Fundraiser on the Fraser in Hope for FISH (Fraser Inclusive Supportive Housing) – Friday July 28

Home
Community
Fundraiser on the Fraser in Hope for FISH (Fraser Inclusive Supportive Housing) – Friday July 28

Hope – The annual Fundraiser on the Fraser will support (Fraser Inclusive Supportive Housing) in Hope. This is support for affordable housing in Hope. Developing community-based housing consists of three basic steps: dream, plan and build. Ideas are common, but having courage to act is where success begins.

Support an amazing cause, listen to some great music and get some food.

Bring your chairs and own beverages of your choice and relax along the beautiful Fraser River, stating at 6PM Friday July 28.

Fraser Inclusive and Supportive Housing Society

477 Hudson Bay Street  Hope.

Phone: +1 778.783.2965

Email: info@kwashouse.org

kwashouse.org 

Facebook information is here.

Hope Fundraiser on the Fraser 2023 / Facebook

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts