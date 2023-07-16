UPDATE – RE-OPENED – Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park Was Closed – Cougar in Area

Cultus Lake Provincial Park – JULY 16 UPDATE – Sunday Afternoon July 16, BC Parks posted that Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park has re-opened. Reservation holders have been notified with full refunds being provided.

JULY 14 ORIGINAL STORY – Social media lit up on Friday as Clear Creek Campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park was Closed. A cougar was spotted in the area.

The campground has been cleared.

There are reports on social media that a dog was attacked and died, and a possible second animal may have been injured.

