Record Heat for City of Chilliwack – July 15. The Drought Continues

Chilliwack – Roger Pannett. ( Chilliwack Volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change. Canada.)

The July 15/2023 record high Max was 33.8 C at 20 % relative humidity. ( 9.3 C above normal.)

The previous records for date, 33.3 C in 1958 then 33.4 C in 2018.

Also record high mean temperature at 24.85 C ( 6.65 C above normal.)

To date in July, 6 hot days above 30C.

This was Day 23 of on-going drought conditions.

The Fraser Valley is listed as 4 out of 5 on the drought scale. 5 being the worst conditions.