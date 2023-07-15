Premier David Eby Fundraising in Chilliwack with the Two MLA’s, Mayor, BIA Executive Director (PICTURES)

Chilliwack – Premier David Eby was in town on Saturday July 15 for two whistle stop fundraising appearances with Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, Mayor Ken Popove and Chilliwack BIA Executive Director Trevor MacDonald ( as well as various merchants in the downtown core – District 1881 and a rally of supporters at Ryder Lake Hall).

While media was told there would be no journo Q and A, FVN did learn that a “major announcement” was forthcoming on Monday July 17.

The speculation is something to do with health or transportation. The Bus strike drags on and the six land project for Highway 1 doesn’t include Chilliwack (at this time). There has been speculation that Chilliwack could receive their own dialysis unit. Currently local dialysis patients have to go to Abbotsford for treatment.

Recently Eby stated after two successful by-elections, that there would NOT be a snap election. The next scheduled Provincial General Election is October 2024. The NDP retains their majority government.

Premier David Eby Chilliwack Fundraiser/July 15/2023/Facebook

Premier David Eby Chilliwack Fundraiser/July 15/2023/Facebook (with MLA Kelli Paddon

Premier David Eby Chilliwack Fundraiser/July 15/2023/Facebook

Premier David Eby Chilliwack Fundraiser/July 15/2023/Facebook (with MLA Dan Coulter, Mayor Ken Popove and BIA’s Trevor McDonald

Premier David Eby Chilliwack Fundraiser/July 15/2023/Facebook