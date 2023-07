Kent – PARKING NOTICE for this weekend.

Kent Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (CRCC) will be hosting the Kristy Hatt Memorial Swim Meet this weekend at the Ferny Coombe Pool.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 15th & Sunday, 16th, from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM (ending dependent race times).

Be forewarned that parking will be an issue.

Ferny Coombe Pool