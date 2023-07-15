Fraser Valley Now at Drought Level 4 – Level 5 Is The Worst

Fraser Valley/Victoria – As drought conditions worsen, with unprecedented levels of drought being observed in British Columbia this early in the season, people and businesses are urged to prioritize water conservation.

In B.C., drought levels are measured on a 0-5 scale. Drought Level 5 means it is almost certain that an area will see adverse effects on communities and ecosystems.

Water basins under Drought Level 4 include

Upper Fraser East

Upper Fraser West

If conservation measures do not achieve sufficient results and drought conditions worsen, temporary protection orders under the Water Sustainability Act may be issued to water licensees to avoid significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems.

B.C. uses a drought classification to explain the severity of drought, the classifications include:

Drought Level 0: There is sufficient water to meet socio-economic and ecosystem needs.

Drought Level 1: Adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are rare.

Drought Level 2: Adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are unlikely.

Drought Level 3: Adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are possible.

Drought Level 4: Adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely.

Drought Level 5: Adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.