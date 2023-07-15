Chilliwack and Hope SAR Rescue Two Rock Climbers Off Yak Peak

Chilliwack/Hope/Yak Peak – (Instagram) – On Wednesday July 12, @chilliwacksearchandrescue was called to support @hope_searchandrescue in bringing two #RockClimbers home safely from the face of #YakPeak.

The group of two was #climbing the 5.10a Yak-Check route when one member sustained a 18 metre (60 foot) fall on the 6th pitch. Due to #injuries, he was unable to #rappel off the route and the group called #911 for assistance.



Two CSAR Techs performed a technical #longline #rescue with @valleyhelicopters, where they were inserted into class 5 terrain, assessed the injured climber and subsequently extracted the subjects to staging where they were handed off to @bc_ehs #Paramedics for further #medical care.



The rescue was successful thanks to the climbers remaining calm, staying near a bolted belay station, calling for assistance early and providing their precise location on the climbing route.



Appreciation goes out to all those involved including Hope #SearchAndRescue, Valley Helicopters, and BC Ambulance for all playing vital roles in bringing these two home safely.

Chilliwack SAR Yak Peak July 12 2023 Screenshot 2023-07-15 at 15-13-38 Instagram