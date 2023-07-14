WANTED by Mounties – Coralee Hurley – Car Theft, Breach of Release

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Coralee Hurley.
Ms. Hurley is wanted on unendorsed warrants for the following:
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Breach of release order
Ms. Hurley is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 5’4 (163 cm)
- 141 lbs (64 kg)
- Brown hair
- Hazel eyes
If you have any information about Coralee Hurley’s whereabouts, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).