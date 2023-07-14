WANTED by Mounties – Coralee Hurley – Car Theft, Breach of Release

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Coralee Hurley.

Ms. Hurley is wanted on unendorsed warrants for the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Breach of release order

Ms. Hurley is described as:

Caucasian female

5’4 (163 cm)

141 lbs (64 kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

If you have any information about Coralee Hurley’s whereabouts, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).