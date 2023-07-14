UPDATE – Davis Lake Fire – Closure of Lost Creek and Sylvester Forest Service Roads, FVRD Issues Wildfire Watch

Mission/Stave Lake/Davis Lake – JULY 14 UPDATE – A planned ignition was being actioned On Thursday July 13 on the north flank of the Davis Lake wildfire (V11152) to increase firefighter safety and bring the fire to established containment lines.

It sits at 110 hectares.

Local FSR’s remain closed to the public and the BC Wildfire Service asks that you stay away from driving there as well as directing drones over the fire area.

A planned ignition is being actioned today on the north flank of the Davis Lake wildfire (V11152) to increase firefighter safety and bring the fire to established containment lines. pic.twitter.com/PU52gRto5d — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 13, 2023

JULY 7 UPDATE – As of Friday July 7, the Davis Lake wildfire is now at 20 hectares and considered out of control. This is 0.5 km North of Davis Lake. The Chilliwack Forest District issued a notice that the Lost Creek Forest Service Road is now closed to all traffic due to smoke and fire danger. Wildfire Service says the fire was human caused.

The FVRD issued a wildfire watch asking recreational vehicle owners and local property owners to keep the area roads clear for emergency vehicles.

2023 Davis Lake Fire Davis Lake Fire – FVRD Closure of Lost Creek and Sylvester Forest Service Roads

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Davis Lake wildfire (V11152), located approximately 18 km north of Abbotsford or 0.5 km north of Davis Lake. pic.twitter.com/MMn9usCA37 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 7, 2023