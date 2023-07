Hope – From Hope Fire Department Social Media – Hopefully these photos serve as a reminder as to the conditions right now in our province that had our #professionalvolunteers respond Friday afternoon to #Hwy1 in Laidlaw.

Hope Fire Department can’t say a cigarette started this fire but it certainly made for a coincidental photo.

2023 Hope Fire Laidlaw July 14

