Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 13, 2023. Wildfire Service Says: “Get Your Drones Our Of Our Face, We’re Trying To Work Here”

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Drones interfering with Wildfire Services.

• Major section of the Coquihalla has reopened.

• Cultus Lake Wastewater Project moves forward. AND…

• Another major hockey rumour.

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™