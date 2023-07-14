Chilliwack BIA Director Asks for Bottle Water Donations for Griffin Security to Aid the Homeless

Chilliwack – In a social media postng on Friday, and with the warm July weather upon us, Trevor MacDonald , the Executive Director for the BIA is asking for bottle water donations.

This weekend is going to be a hot one and there will be folks who will need water and Brian from Griffin Security has generously donated $500 towards pallets of water. If any of my business friends would like to donate please let me know and I will put another water order together, call me 604-997-3977

Or…E-transfer to Trevor@downtownchilliwack.com

Griffin Security drives around our community and supplies water to those in need during their drive tours throughout the city!

Thank you to the good folks @FreshCo for the deal on the water.