To Be Trans and Indigenous – One Women’s Story Captured In Film – Free Showing Friday July 21 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – You are being called upon to witness the story of Saylesh Wesley on Friday July 21st from 5 to 8pm.

Join Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way for a screening of the short film Slhá:lí (Woman) filmed and directed by Á’a:líya Warbus, followed by speaking, dinner, and a question and answer period.

Slhá:lí is the Sqwélqwel (story) of Saylesh Wesley, a trans woman who broke ground as the first to confront and reshape the rigid gender roles in her Stó:lō community.

The showing is at The’í:tselíya – the S.A.Y. Health & Community Centre on 7256 Chilliwack River Rd.

Entry is free, we will be providing dinner after the screening and there will be door prizes for those who stay until the end. This event is open to everyone.

You will hear from Saylesh herself about her journey of self-discovery, her pain, her joys, and her relationship with her community.

T﻿his event is hosted by the Sto:lo Nation in partnership with United Way of BC and Qwí:qwelstóm Justice Program.

Please register through Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/slhali-a-free-film…

If you are struggling to register and need assistance, please Email Heather.Walker@StoloNation.bc.ca or call 604-798-3328