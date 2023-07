Abbotsford/Vancouver – In the latest post from Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, they released stills from a video of two men dumping what is allegedly asbestos leiden drywall into the dumpster of Abbotsford Christian school in the McKee Neighbourhood.

This happened in the late evening of July 8.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or at solvecrime.ca, or download the “P3 Tips” app.

Crime Stoppers Abbotsford/Dumping Asbestos at a School/July 13/2023