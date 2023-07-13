One Person Homeless After Williams Street Fire Gutted Apartment- Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Wednesday afternoon around 5:30,Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located at 9482 Williams Street (behind Popeyes Chicken).

41 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 and on arrival, reported seeing visible smoke and flames on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex.

Initial arriving crews called for a second alarm, and quickly began an offensive fire attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters effectively contained and extinguished the fire, confining it to the unit of origin, which suffered significant fire and water damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which is believed to have been accidentally caused by unattended cooking.

One person from the apartment complex was displaced due the fire damage in their suite. Chilliwack Fire department is investigating the fire to determine cause. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries. Chilliwack Fire Dept. wants to remind the public, the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.

Locals say this apartment has a “history”.