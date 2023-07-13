Fraser Valley Part of $11M for For Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Projects

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Chilliwack will benefit from Provincial funding for projects related to climate-related hazards such as flooding, drought, and wildfires.

“It’s crucial to make sure our communities are as prepared as they can possibly be for when another climate-related hazard occurs,” says Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack – Kent. “First Nations and local governments and are coming up with practical and community-specific plans to prepare for emergencies, and it’s important that our government continues to support their efforts in keeping our communities safe.”

In the Chilliwack – Kent area, the following local governments and First Nations are receiving nearly $11 million for disaster risk reduction projects:

Peters First Nation – Fraser River Flood Control Berm and River Training

Total funding: $1,998,900

Skwah First Nation – Flood Protection Project

Regional partners: Chilliwack, Shxwha:y Village

Total funding: $5,890,000

Kent – Chaplin Road Culvert Replacement

Total funding: $1,309,132

Seabird Island Band – Regional: C1, C2: Stó:lō Geohazard Risk Mapping

Regional partners: Sq’ewlets First Nation, Xwchíyò:m First Nation, Skawahlook First Nation, Union Bar First Nation, Chawathil First Nation, Shxw’ōwhámel First Nation, Yale First Nation, Harrison Hot Springs

Total funding: $1,765,375

“After the flooding that devastated Chilliwack in 2021, our community knows how important it is to be prepared for climate-related hazards,” says Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Continued funding for mitigation is instrumental in making sure that our community members feel safer in emergencies.”