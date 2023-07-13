Chilliwack SAR Aiding Injured Fisherman on Banks of Chilliwack River

Chilliwack River (Chilliwack SAR Instagram) – from Chilliwacksearchandrescue: Around 6 AM Tuesday morning #Chilliwack#SearchAndRescue was called out for an injured #fisherman on the banks of the #ChilliwackRiver.

When the team arrived the fine folks at @crvfd already had the subject loaded in a stretcher and back up at the roadside where they continued care until BC #Ambulance arrived.

“We’re all fortunate that there are many #FirstResponders in our #community that can provide quick care in times of need.”

